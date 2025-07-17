Puri: A total of 42 officials from the Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA), police personnel, and staff deployed at the Integrated Command and Control Centre (ICCC) on duty have testified before Development Commissioner-cum-Additional Chief Secretary Anu Garg, who is leading the enquiry into the tragic stampede during the Rath Yatra.

The incident, which occurred near the Gundicha Temple June 29, resulted in the deaths of three devotees. The officials attended the enquiry hearing at the Special Circuit House, Puri Wednesday and explained their version. The stampede, which took place amid a massive rush of pilgrims during the pulling of Lord Jagannath’s chariot, raised serious concerns about crowd management and emergency preparedness during one of the largest religious gatherings in the country. Further enquiry will continue.