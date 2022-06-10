Aradi: Five members of a family in Dihasahi village under Aradi police limits in Bhadrak district were taken critically ill after applying an anti-lice medicine on their heads. They ailing have been identified as Anima Mallick, Nirupama Mallick, Nirima Mallick, Lucky Mallick and Sushil Mallick.

According to reports, the family had bought the anti-lice medicine from the market Thursday. A few minutes after applying it, all of them started feeling dizzy and subsequently lost consciousness. Other family members rushed them to Aradi primary health centre but they were later shifted to Bhadrak district headquarters hospital as their conditions deteriorated.

As the condition of Sushil, who is four-year-old boy, turned critical, he was shifted Friday to SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack.