Jaipur: Five people were burnt alive and 37 injured in a major fire incident on the Jaipur-Ajmer national highway here Friday morning after a truck loaded with a chemical collided with some other vehicles, police said.

They said around 30 trucks and other vehicles were gutted in the fire.

“Five people have died and 37 are injured,” Police Commissioner Biju George Joseph told PTI.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma visited the SMS hospital, where the injured were admitted, and spoke to doctors.

He issued directions to officials and doctors to ensure proper treatment and other arrangements.

SHO of Bhankrota Manish Gupta said, “It was very difficult to control the fire. Fire brigade teams were not able to reach the burning vehicles. There were three petrol pumps in the affected area but fortunately, they are safe.”

More than 25 ambulances reached the spot and shifted the victims to the hospital.

A nearly 300-metre stretch of the highway was affected by the accident. Traffic movement was stopped, leading to a long queue of vehicles.