Mumbai: Global sensation Priyanka Chopra Jonas is in a happy space after her marriage with Nick Jonas. She is currently enjoying the success of her film The Sky is Pink that turned out to be a successful venture in the box office.

She is in Mumbai for shooting another movie also starring Rajkummar Rao. Recently, the seductress was spotted shaking a leg with Vaani Kapoor to Hrithik Roshan’s Ghungroo from the movie song.

While Priyanka has established herself as a leading actress in a short span of time, there was a time she had to go through a tough phase. Here’s a look into some of her hottest scenes in movies.

Aitraaz (2004): What less can you expect from a love making scene of Akshay Kumar and Priyanka Chopra. This scene from Aitraaz was the start of the infamous love story about Priyanka Chopra and Akshay Kumar.

Quantico: This scenes from the Qunatico series made Priyanka Chopra face a lot of backlash stating that PC has totally forget that she is an Indian actress. But if we know the former Miss World, then she is all about being professional.

Kaminey: Shahid and Priyanka’s simple love making scene from Kaminey reached to another level because of the sizzling chemistry between the pair.

Fashion: Although this scene doesn’t involve any kissing, the love making scene between Priyanka Chopra and Arbaaz Khan did raised a lot of eyebrows.

Saath Khoon Maaf: This scene is more painful than soothing to eyes. Irrfan Khan and Priyanka’s chemistry was definitely the highlight of the film.