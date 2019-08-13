Cricket is a team game and the whole team is held together by its Captain who has to balance the team and the players. He has to know when to stay calm in the face of stress and keep his head clear to strategise the match.
For obvious reasons, the captain is the pillar of a team. Let’s take a look at some of the most successful captains based on the highest number of wins.
- Ricky Ponting: With highest number of wins, former Australian skipper Ricky Ponting tops the list. Ricky served as captain from 2002 to 2012 and led Australia to a massive 220 victories. His career success includes two World Cup victories in 2003 and 2007.
- MS Dhoni: Mahendra Singh Dhoni captained India in all formats from 2007 to 2016. One of the greatest finishers, Dhoni led India to win in 178 of them during his tenure. His achievements include World Twenty20 2007, Asia Cup 2010, World Cup 2011 and Champions Trophy 2013.
- 3. Graeme Smith: The left-handed batsman Graeme Smith of South Africa represented the team in all formats of cricket, between 2002 and 2014. Under his leadership, South Africa played 286 matches and won in 163 of them.
- Allan Border: Allan Border received captaincy of Australia in 1984 and during his tenure the sports legend helped his team amass 139 victories in 271 matches.
- Stephen Fleming: Former cricketer Stephen Fleming is a celebrated player and a noteworthy captain of New Zealand. He represented his national side from 1994 to 2009. Between 1997 and 2007, he led his team to victory in 128 out of 303 matches.
Leave a Reply