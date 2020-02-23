Have you ever wondered about the things girls notice first about guys? Creating a good impression in first meet is not only one thing that you have to do; creating a good impression regularly is a key to win her heart too. When a woman looks at a guy from a distance, it’s only natural that she will notice the superficial things about him first (e.g. his appearance and clothing).

Whoever said women don’t notice intricate details about a man was so wrong! They definitely notice everything, from what he’s wearing to how he speaks to even his body language and his gestures.

So here are the first five things women notice about men:

Greet

Yes! Girls always marked the way you greet when you meet her. She notices these small things. These are very small, but really essential things to her. Leave a mark on her heart by greeting her first. This gesture will make a long-lasting impression on her. It will also make your meetings memorable.

Body language

Your body language is very important not only while impressing her, but also in other aspects of life. Keep yourself uplifted and original. Originality differentiates you from the rest. Be in chill mood at every date.

Dress properly

When you are going to meet a girl, if you walk to her in a loose shirt and shabby trousers and your friend walks to her neatly and smartly dressed. Then she will fall for your friend not for you. The way you dress matters the most to every girl.

Sense of humor

More than having a good sense of humor focus on having a smart sense of humour while being with a girl. She likes a guy if he is able to make her laugh. Girls have so many things to be upset about, and if you can make her laugh, they will seek a partner in you.

Flatter her genuinely:

Girls love guys who flatter, but over-flattering may lower your image. Flatter her, compliment her, but genuinely. Excess of everything is denied. Don’t flatter excessively, but give genuine compliments. She loves hearing compliments.

PNN