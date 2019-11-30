Mumbai: Some of the struggling actresses are known for their fake promotional stunts and controversies. Besides, being loved for their looks, they have failed to make it big in the industry.

Hot actresses such as Poonam Pandey, Sherlyn Chopra and Rakhi Sawant are considered as the bad girls in the industry who often surround themselves in controversies. These starts have managed to make themselves famously infamous by the controversy but yet to get the required attention.

Here are some of the most controversial actresses in the industry:

Poonam Pandey: Most controversy queen was last seen in her debut movie Nasha. The controversy princess got popular when she promised that she would dare to bare if Team India won the World Cup.

Sherlyn Chopra: Another controversy babe famously infamous for her dare-bare acts, she is a model, singer and actress. She rose to fame after she posed nude in the latest edition of Playboy magazine.

Paoli Dam: The Bengali film actress made her Bollywood debut in Hate Story, an Indian erotic thriller film. The film Chhatrak and Mushrooms created huge controversies.

Nathalia Kaur: The Brazilian model and actress Nathalia Kaur was the winner of Kingfisher Calendar Model Hunt in 2012 and choice of Ram Gopal Varma to perform an item number in his film Department.

Sunny Leone: The Canadian actress is one of the most searchable star made her Bollywood debut with Jism 2. She is loved by fans and has earned the title of the most googled actress.

Rakhi Sawant: Controversy queen, Rakhi Sawant is known for cheap tactics to gain media & public attention.