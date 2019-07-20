Attabira: Baikunth Naik (60), a physically-challenged man from Betarpada village under Binika NAC in Subarnapur district, was seen begging on the streets of Bargarh district Wednesday to support the education of his children – especially his daughter.

Unlike others, he had no bowl in his hand to receive alms but some photocopies of educational certificates of his daughter. He was asking for money not to fill his stomach but to ensure his daughter’s studies remain uninterrupted.

His family comprises four members — he, his wife, 16-year-old daughter Trilochana and 11-year-old son Birendra.

This family, living on the breadline, has nothing but a hut built on a small patch of land owned by another villager at Golapada. Taking pity on the family, the man has allowed it to live there.

Baikuntha’s wife is a mentally challenged person and he himself is physically-challenged. A few years ago, he fell from a tree and has since become physically challenged.

His inability to meet the educational expenses of his daughter, whose readmission into Plus II second year is pending due to lack of money, has forced him to beg for financial assistance. Money needed to continue the studies of his son, a Class VI student, doesn’t help either.

“In order to continue my children’s education, I have met many ministers, leaders and government officers asking for their support but haven’t received enough as yet,” said a distressed Baikuntha who looked older than what he really was.

“When my daughter passed the matriculation examination, I met a big leader here and asked for his help to get her admitted to a college. He refused to help and suggested that he was not my leader. Instead, he advised me to ask the MLA,” said Baikuntha.

“I have not been able to meet the local MLA despite repeated attempts. But the help of some generous persons like the then block development officer (BDO) who gave me Rs 1000, Jayanarayan Negi and Chudamani Nayak of Sonepur, my daughter’s admission was made possible last year.”

As her readmission is to be done this year, I have been moving from village to village, collecting money for her education, he added.

PNN