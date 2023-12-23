Bhubaneswar: The State-Level Single Window Clearance Authority (SLSWCA), chaired by Chief Secretary Pradeep Kumar Jena, approved seven projects spanning across diverse sectors worth Rs 1,482.53 crore that would generate 11,969 jobs, Friday. The SLSWCA approved the plan of Tech AIC DRI Pellets Pvt. Ltd to set up an integrated steel products manufacturing plant with a capacity of 0.7 MTPA in Keonjhar. With an investment of Rs 800 crore, the project is expected to generate employment for 2013 individuals and contribute to the economic growth of the region. MAS Udyat India Private Limited’s proposal for integrated textile facility in Khurda got the SLSWCA approval.

With an investment of Rs 214.4 crore, the facility will provide jobs to 8,844 people. The SLSWCA approved the proposal of Vinner Labs Private Limited to set up a manufacturing unit for fine chemicals in Ganjam with an investment of Rs 52 crore. The unit is expected to create 130 employment opportunities, contributing to the industrial growth of the region. MR Unicast Private Limited’s proposal for manufacturing mining and crusher equipment along with casting units in Sundargarh with an investment of Rs 56.32 crore also got a go-ahead from the SLSWCA. With an employment potential of 250, the initiative will be a significant step towards strengthening the equipment manufacturing sector. Alenn Steel Industries Private Limited’s proposal to set up CR precision pipe manufacturing units, black and HRPO pipes manufacturing units, coil slitting and parting units along with a cut-to-length unit in Jajpur with an investment of Rs 178 crore got the approval. It would create employment opportunities for 465 individuals.

The SLSWCA approved the proposal of Reliance Bio Energy Limited for setting up facility for compressed biogas and fermented organic manure in Balasore with Rs 121.21 crore investment. The initiative will provide jobs to 69 individuals. Terrestrial Food Processors Private Limited, a part of the JK Paper Group, will be investing Rs 60.6 crore to set up a maize corn processing plant in Rayagada. With an employment potential of 198, the initiative will enhance the economic landscape of the region, it was learnt.