The Indian gaming industry moved at a tortoise pace before the unprecedented boom in recent years. Consequently, the market has seen a growth of 40 per cent within a short span of a year. At this pace, the value of this sector will most likely reach $5 billion by the end of 2025.

With such an abrupt expansion of the industry, one would want to benefit from an early investment in leading games, players, and the ever-expanding online gaming ecosystem.

Let’s gaze upon the 7 main reasons for the boom in Indian gaming industry to understand how this evolution was made possible after a long grind.

Reasons for rise in Indian gaming industry – all you need to know

Access to cheap internet

With the increasing competition among telecom operators, it’s the Indian gaming industry that’s taking the bigger bite of the pie. With more people having access to fast and cheap internet, the viewership has also seen a rise. As we all know, sponsors come with viewership, and with them, the money! Thus, the Indian gaming industry is riding its success on the accessibility of cheap internet to everyone.

Quality smartphones at low prices

The introduction of mid-range powerful devices has helped the users play the most popular games without any compromise on gameplay. Various companies like Oppo, Xiaomi, Motorola, Samsung, etc, have tapped into the vast potential of the mid-range device market. They also created healthy competition beneficial to end-users, thus giving everyone a chance for fair play. In turn, more people have been attracted to the Indian gaming industry.

Investment, support by government

The Indian government has been continuously and generously financially supporting the gaming sector. The announcement by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to set up an Animation, Visual Effects, Gaming and Comics (AVGC) promotion task force has been nothing short of a euphoric moment for the Indian gaming community. This investment and support by the Indian government have helped boost talent in the animation and gaming sector. Further legalisation of online casinos in India is another step to support online gaming.

Refinement of digital payment system

The Digital India initiative is another major factor in the growth of the Indian gaming industry. The ability to make instant payments for in-game items or the instant release of winnings to players has been a driving factor for the boom in the Indian gaming industry. Many online gaming websites such as AskGamblers work to provide further information related to online casinos in India. Besides, they show players how to take their winnings instantly from online casino India websites.

Online tournaments & attractive prize pool

Online tournaments have played a vital role in advertising the Indian gaming industry all over the country. With the introduction of various popular games on mobile platforms, many players have registered themselves for online tournaments that offer enormous monetary prizes along with vouchers and material gifts from leading sponsors.

Galore of multiplayer games to enjoy with friends

With the introduction of multiplayer games, many players have joined the online gaming community of elites. PvP multiplayer games are largely responsible for so many new players joining the community. Apart from PvP games, online casinos in India have seen a major boost with exponential winnings. Many websites like Adda52, Bet365, and others provide an easy way to put your gambling skills to good use.

Trusted source of income with employment opportunities

As per Indian government data, the AVGC Promotion Task Force is the stepping stone to create employment opportunities for millions of Indians. This means that gaming enthusiasts can start their careers in any field of the industry. In-hand learning opportunities will further help create a $5 billion market by 2025. Employment in various sectors such as animation, content, graphics, advertisement, and more, is a major contributing factor for the boom in the Indian gaming industry.

Challenges to overcome while moving forward:

Like any other sector, the Indian gaming industry also has its shares of challenges to address and overcome. Common challenges and their possible solutions include:

Many gaming enthusiasts have not been able to start their careers in this industry due to the outdated attitudes towards the gaming industry in India. A morale booster by the Indian government can help people view things more positively and might convince more people to invest in the Indian gaming sector. Currently, the Indian gaming industry doesn’t have the skills or manpower to create world-renowned games like the West. This issue is sure to improve with the AVGC Promotion Task Force created by the government. Also, the learning tips from various websites like AskGamblers can help people further polish their gambling skills. Piracy is also a great contributor to the challenges that the gaming industry faces, and when paired with high duties and taxes, it leads to an increase in the prices of gaming consoles that makes things worse. Due to the recent crunch in chips supply, the prices of gaming consoles have reached an all-time high. Furthermore, scalpers and crypto-miners have inflated the prices of these devices.

Proper placement of a dedicated gaming committee is necessary to oversee the growth and resolve all the challenges stated. The government and the leading industry experts have realised the immense potential of the Indian gaming industry and have thus made policies to promote it to both domestic and international markets. Take advantage of this steep incline and improve your chances to win as you play more. Step into the world of this emerging sector and be one of the first people to take advantage of everything it offers!