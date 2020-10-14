Jhansi (Uttar Pradesh): Eight people accused in the rape of a 17-year-old girl in a polytechnic college campus Sunday have been arrested and sent to jail, police said. The main accused has been identified as Rohit Kumar Saini, 22, from Mahoba.

The other accused are Bharat Kushwaha from Mahoba, Shailendra Pathak from Gonda, Mayank Shivhare of Tehroli, Jhansi, Bipin Tiwari of Prayagraj, Monu Parya of Mauranipur, Dharmendra Sen of Mauranipur and Sanjay Kushwaha of Mahoba.

All the accused are the second-year students of the Government Polytechnic College.

They have been booked under section 120B, 376D, 395, 386, 323 IPC, section 66D of IT Act and Section 3/4 POCSO Act.

“We had lodged an FIR against one named person and 10-15 unknown persons on Sunday. During investigation, eight persons were identified and they were arrested within 12 hours. We have interrogated all the accused and eight were identified by the victim,” SSP Jhansi, Dinesh Kumar P, said.

He said that all the accused were arrested by the police on Tuesday.

On October 11, the victim had gone to meet her friend at the college. She and her friend were dragged inside the hostel campus by the accused. The girl was raped by one of them, while her friend was thrashed. The accused made an objectionable video of both of them and even robbed the victim of Rs 2,000.

All this happened while the provincial civil service exams were underway at the campus and there was police presence.

In fact patrolling unit of the police team had come to the rescue of the victim after hearing her shout. She was immediately rushed to hospital and a case registered.

It is, however, yet not clear how the students got access to the hostel which is closed due to Corona pandemic.