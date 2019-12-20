In the interior of Mexico, there is the strange place called Chihuahuan Desert where radio signals don’t work and compasses spin out of control when placed near stones on the ground.

It’s called the ‘Zone of Silence’.

The place is very strange and all the electronic devices of the world stop working automatically as soon as they reach this place. Till date, no one has been able to find out as to why electronic devices stop working after coming here. Many other tales about the place are parts of people’s gossips.

This place came to the fore when a meteorite fell here in the year 1938. After this, a second meteorite hit this place in the year 1954. Since then, people claim the place to be somewhat peculiar.

In July 1970, an Athena test rocket launched from the Green River Launch Complex in Utah towards the White Sands Missile Range in New Mexico lost control and fell in the Mapimi Desert region.

When scientists reached the place, they were surprised to see that the compass and GPS were rotating tirelessly.

The name Zone of Silence was not given until 1966 when Pemex, the national oil company, sent an expedition to explore the area. The leader, Augusto Harry de la Peña, was frustrated by the problems he was having with his radio. He christened it the Zone of Silence.

