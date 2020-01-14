New Delhi: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) announced Tuesday its list of all 70 candidates for the Delhi Assembly polls, fielding Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal from the New Delhi Assembly seat and his deputy Manish Sisodia from the Patparganj seat.

Dilip Pandey, Atishi and Raghav Chadha, who unsuccessfully contested the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, will also contest the Assembly Elections to be held February 8.

Pandey will contest from Timarpur, Atishi from Kalkaji and Chadha from Rajendra Nagar, the party’s Political Affairs Committee said. Fifteen sitting MLAs have been replaced in the list.

Sisodia said the Committee has approved names of all 70 candidates for the polls.

“The existing MLAs will contest elections on 46 seats in place of 15 existing MLAs and nine new MLAs on vacant seats. There are eight women among them. In 2015, there were six women,” Sisodia said.

Soon after the announcement, Kejriwal tweeted, “Best wishes to all. Don’t be complacent. Work v(ery) hard. People have lot of faith in AAP and u. God bless (sic).”

The full list

. Narela – Sharad Chauhan

Burari – Sanjeev Jha Timarpur – Dilip Pandey Adarsh ​​Nagar – Pawan Sharma Badli – Ajesh Yadav Rithala – Mahinder Goyal Bawana – Jai Bhagwan Upkar

8 Mundka – Dharampal Lakra

Kirari – Rituraj Jha Sultan Pur Majra – Mukesh Kumar Ahlawat Nangloi Jat – Raghuvinder Shokeen Mangol Puri – Rakhi Bidlan Rohini – Rajesh Nama Bansiwala Shalimar Bagh – Bandana Kumari Shakur Basti – Satyendra Jain Tri Nagar – Jitender Tomar Wazirpur – Rajesh Gupta Model Town – Akhilesh Pati Tripathi Sadar Bazar – Som Dutt Chandni Chowk – Prahlad Singh Sawhney Matia Mahal – Shoaib Iqbal Ballimaran – Imran Hussain

23 Karol Bagh – Vishesh Ravi

Patel Nagar – Raaj Kumar Anand Moti Nagar – Shiv Charan Goel Madipur – Girish Soni Rajouri Garden – Dhanwati Chandela Hari Nagar – Rajkumari Dhillon Tilak Nagar – Jarnail Singh

30 . Janakpur – Rajesh Rishi

Vikaspuri – Mahinder Yadav Uttam Nagar – Naresh Balyan Dwarka – Vinay Kumar Mishra Matiala – Gulab Singh Yadav Najafgarh – Kailash Gahlot Bijwasan – BS Joon Palam – Bhavna Gaur Delhi Cantonment – Virender Singh Kadian Rajinder Nagar – Raghav Chadha New Delhi – Arvind Kejriwal Jangpura – Praveen Kumar Kasturba Nagar – Madan Lal Malviya Nagar – Somnath Bharti RK Puram – Parmila Tokas Mehrauli – Naresh Yadav ​​Chhatarpur – Kartar Singh Tanwar Deoli – Prakash Jarwal Ambedkar Nagar – Ajay Dutt Sangam Nagar – Dinesh Mohaniya Greater Kailash – Saurabh Bharadwaj Kalkaji – Atishi Tugalakabad – Sahi Ram Pehelwan Badarpur – Ram Singh Netaji Okhla – Amanatullah Khan Trilokpuri – Rohit Kumar Mehraulia Kondli – Kuldeep Kumar (Monu) Patparganj – Manish Sisodia Laxmi Nagar – Nitin Tyagi Vishwas Nagar – Deepak Singla Krishna Nagar – SK Bagga Gandhi Nagar – Naveen Choudhary (Deepu) Shahdara – Ram Niwas Goyal

Seemapuri – Rajendra Pal Gautam Rohtas Nagar – Sarita Singh Seelampur – Abdul Rehman Ghonda – SD Sharma Babarpur – Gopal Rai Gokalpur – Ch. Surendra Kumar Mustafabad – Haji Yunus Karawal Nagar – Durgesh Pathak

