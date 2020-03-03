Mumbai: American dancer-turned- actress Lauren Gottlieb, who was last seen in the Indian Punjabi comedy thriller Ambarsariya is raising temperatures with her lingerie pictures. The beauty might be away from limelight but never fails to entertain her fans on social media.

Lauren took to her Instagram handle and uploaded a few stunning pictures of herself that have been going viral. It has amassed huge likes and comments from her fans.

Take a look at the pictures:

Gottlieb’s first shot at acting was on the television show Ghost Whisperer (2005).

After featuring in an American dance reality show, Lauren shot to fame with her participation in the seventh season of Bigg Boss. She was also the runner up in the popular TV dance show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa season 6 with choreographer and partner Punit Pathak in the year 2013. Two years later, she also judged the eighth season of the show. She has also appeared in the music video of Harrdy Sandhu’s She Dance Like.

Gottlieb had played the lead female role in the Indian 3D dance film ABCD: Any Body Can Dance (2013), directed by Remo D’Souza. Prior to filming, Gottlieb moved to India in March 2012 and spent three months learning Hindi and Hindi film dance techniques.