New Delhi: Actor Sidharth Malhotra is set to play real-life hero Captain Vikram Batra of the Indian Army in Shershaah. He has said if he had the means then the film, which he calls his passion project, would have been produced by him.

The movie is backed by Karan Johar’s ‘Dharma Productions’ and will be directed by Vishnu Varadhan. It should be stated here that Sidharth is playing the role of a man who made the famous comment ‘Yeh dil maange mor (this heart wants more) after kicking out the Pakistani infiltrators during the 1999 Kargil War. He laid down his life in the service of the nation while recapturing Indian territories from Pakistani intruders during.

Asked about producing films, Sidharth said: “If it is a story which will become a passion project then (he will produce the film), not from a commercial aspect… a story which I feel has to be made and should be made. It will be great to create content and tell stories which I believe in.”

Sharing an example, the Student of the Year actor said: “If I had the means then the Vikram Batra film would have been produced by me but because it is made on such a massive scale and I am not well equipped to produce it.”

As of now, Sidharth is feeling the pressure of playing the Kargil hero, who was posthumously awarded the Param Vir Chakra – India’s highest war-time gallantry award.

“Everyone knows about his heroic stories from newspapers and articles. When you meet people who have lived with him, his family or have known him personally, you feel an immense kind of pressure. First, you hope to do justice to his personal life and family,” Sidharth pointed out. “It’s something that is very close to my heart. It’s like a passion project. I am doing plenty of research,” Sidharth signed off.

Agencies