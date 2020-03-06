Hyderabad: Rogue actress Angela Krislinzki is now riding on the social media wave with her teasing photographs.

Angela is an Indian actress and model who primarily acts in Telugu and Hindi movies. She often shares her hot stills while travelling and exploring some of the most exotic places around the world.

Take a look:

Her debut movie Rogue (2017) was directed by Puri Jagannadh of the Mahesh Babu-starrer Pokiri fame.

Apart from movies Angela has also featured in few reality shows like Splitsvilla. She has also featured in advertisements for the brand Lux and was last seen on India’s Next Superstars judged by Karan Johar and Rohit Shetty.

Her Hindi film debut was 1921 directed by Vikram Bhatt. Apart from acting she is trained in different dance forms and has done various special dance numbers in South Indian movies like Jyothi Lakshmi and Size Zero.

During an interview she revealed that she loves water sports like swimming and scuba diving. She also added that if she wasn’t a human she would be a mermaid for sure.

The actress is a fitness freak and her mornings usually start with a good swim followed by yoga.