Actress Ileana D’Cruz is a head turner on social media with her ultra-glamorous photoshoots. Ileana was recently spotted enjoying a beach vacation, flaunting her perfectly toned body.

Sharing pictures on photo sharing platform Instagram, the ‘Rustom’ actress captioned her post, “Fell flat on my face right before this shot. No seriously.”

The gorgeous Ileana can give any actress in the Hindi film industry a run for their money.

The actress was recently the prime talk of the town after reports of her break-up with boyfriend Andrew Kneebone went viral on the internet.

Several reports claimed that the couple had called it quits. It was also reported that the actress had deleted all of her adorable pictures with Andrew from social media.

Despite the fact that Ileana never opened up about her relationship with Andrew, her social media activity was enough proff of her budding love with him.

“Apparently! I don’t know what comment to make. Professionally, I am doing well. Personally also I am doing well. I am happy both ways. Thank you. I don’t think there’s any comment to be made. I have kept my personal life fairly private. I don’t like to talk about it too much. But it’s pretty much there for the world to see,” she replied in an interview when asked about her potential wedding.

Check out her beach vacation photos:

PNN