Mumbai: Actress Kirti Kulhari has garnered a fan following of one million on Instagram.

Announcing the same, Kirti psted a new picture on Instagram where she can be seen sipping on tea.

“My chai still tastes the same. I thought things would be different once I reached 1M followers,” the actress captioned the picture.

Kirti made her Bollywood debut in 2010. She was then seen in films like Shaitaan, Pink, Uri: The Surgical Strike and Mission Mangal.

Amid the lockdown, Kirti has been sharing videos of herself showcasing her singing talent.

She was last seen in the second season of web-series Four More Shots Please!.

The web series tells the tale of four unapologetically flawed women as they discover life while balancing friendship in Mumbai.

The popular web series Four More Shots Please! is set to get a third season, and actress Tannishtha Chatterjee is on board to direct all episodes of the season.