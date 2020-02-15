Mumbai: Kyaa Kool Hain Hum 3 actress Manizeh Karimi professionally known as Mandana Karimi is a hot model and actress. She keeps her fans entertained on social media with bold photo-shoots.

Recently, the actress went topless for a photoshoot and for this she has become the talk of the town.

She often rules cyber space by posting sultry pictures and the latest one is on demand.

Take a look:

After working on several successful modelling projects around the world, she appeared as a lead in the Hindi film Bhaag Johnny. She participated in the popular reality TV show, Bigg Boss 9 and became the 2nd runner up in 2015.

Prior to Bhaag Johnny, she made a guest appearance in the film Roy.

She also appeared in the October 2015 film, Main Aur Charles, where she played the role of Charles Sobraj’s assistant. Karimi’s next film, Kyaa Kool Hain Hum 3, a sex comedy, was released 22 January 2016.

In 2018, she joined Star Plus’s Ishqbaaaz as Nancy.

In July 2016, Karimi got engaged to her boyfriend, Gaurav Gupta, an Indian businessman from Mumbai. The couple married in court in early March the following year, which was followed by a lavish Hindu wedding in March 2017.

In July 2017, Karimi filed a domestic violence case against her husband and his family, which she later withdrew in hopes of saving her marriage.