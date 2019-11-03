Mumbai: Sakhiyan fame Neha Malik is the net diva in the town. The budding star often keeps fans entertaining with her bikini pictures and sultry photoshoots.
Recently her photos went viral on social media platform and made her an internet sensation overnight. Neha often flaunts her well-toned body in her temperature raising photos. Her YouTube channel has more than 10k subscribers.
Neha started her career in 2012 with modeling. She is known for walking ramps at several fashion shows. She was shot to fame in 2018 after appearing in the popular music video of Maninder Bhuttar’s song ‘Sakhiyan’.
She is now busy focusing on her acting career. Neha keeps updating her fans with her daily updates and never fails to impress them with her stunning style statements. Born 31 october, she was born and brought up in Maharashtra. She is Fitness freak and never compromises on the workout session.
Have a look at some of her stunning pictures:
View this post on Instagram
And like the Moon,we must go through phases of Emptiness to Feel Full again ….” ♥️♥️Dubai shoot diaries 🌟🌟 : #dubai #dxb #dubailife #sunday #sunshine #dubaitravelwithnehamalik #atmdimachine #zeemusiccompany #ramjigulati #newsong #punjabisong #pollywood #punjabiactress #pollywoodartist #instantpollywood #sakhiyaangirl #instantbollywood #nehamalik #model #actor #blogger #instalove #instantpollywood #xoxo
View this post on Instagram
Accept yourself as you were designed ♥️😍😍 : Promotional shoot for @swetalashes by my fav @sweta_mua ♥️in UK 🇬🇧… ♥️♥️ : #shimmer #gliter #london #londondiaries #shoot #shimmergown #brandcollaboration #promotions #promotional #post #bedford #uk #luxury #styleinspo #fashionblogger #pollywood #pollywoodactress #sakhiyaangirl #nehamalik #model #actor #blogger #instagood #instalike
View this post on Instagram
I am going to receive everything I Desire… all the right people and opportunities flow to me .. I have made space for them in my life ….✌️♥️ : Promotional shoot for @swetalashes by my fav @sweta_mua ♥️in Bedford … ♥️♥️ : #goodquotes #quotestoliveby #london #londondiaries #shoot #brandcollaboration #promotions #promotional #post #bedford #uk #black #blackoutfit #blackboots #luxury #rangerover #styleinspo #fashionblogger #pollywood #pollywoodactress #sakhiyaangirl #nehamalik #model #actor #blogger #instagood
View this post on Instagram
It’s impossible to find someone who never hurts you ,so go for the one who’s Worth the pain …✌️✌️♥️: : #findlove #truelove ##bossbabe #oldshoot #calvinklein #nudemakeup #nomakeuplook #portrait #portraitphotography #hothothot #hotaf #pollywoodartists #bold #boldandthebeautiful #punjabiactress #slayer #nehamalik #model #actor #blogger #sakhiyaangirl #merewalisardarni #instantpollywood #instagram #instantbollywood
View this post on Instagram
Promise this is the last one from this Neon Series ….🙈🙈🥰🥰 : Wearing this super sexy neon beach wear from @paparazzicloset 💚💚💚 : #thailandwithnehamalik #coralisland #coralislandpattaya #pattaya #bkk #neon #neonlove #beachwear #paparazzicloset #ootd #daylook #bangkok #vacation #vacationmode #holidays #holidayseason #birthdaytrip2019 #birthdaytrip #nehamalik #model #actor #blogger #instantpollywood #instantbollywood #instalike.
View this post on Instagram
Smell the SEA 🌊and Feel the Sky … Let your soul and spirit Fly …..🥰🥰🥰 : Wearing this super sexy neon beach wear from @paparazzicloset 💚💚💚 : #thailandwithnehamalik #coralisland #coralislandpattaya #pattaya #bkk #neon #neonlove #beachwear #paparazzicloset #ootd #daylook #bangkok #vacation #vacationmode #holidays #holidayseason #birthdaytrip2019 #birthdaytrip #nehamalik #model #actor #blogger #instantpollywood #instantbollywood #instalike.
View this post on Instagram
Sky Above.. Sand Below .. Peace Within ….✌️🌟🥰🥰 : Wearing this super sexy neon beach wear from @paparazzicloset 💚💚💚 : #thailandwithnehamalik #coralisland #coralislandpattaya #pattaya #bkk #neon #neonlove #beachwear #paparazzicloset #ootd #daylook #bangkok #vacation #vacationmode #holidays #holidayseason #birthdaytrip2019 #birthdaytrip #nehamalik #model #actor #blogger #instantpollywood #instantbollywood #instalike
View this post on Instagram
Girls just wanna have SEA & SUN ☀️🥰🥰🥰 : Wearing this super sexy neon beach wear from @paparazzicloset 💚💚💚 : #thailandwithnehamalik #coralisland #coralislandpattaya #pattaya #bkk #neon #neonlove #beachwear #paparazzicloset #ootd #daylook #bangkok #vacation #vacationmode #holidays #holidayseason #birthdaytrip2019 #birthdaytrip #nehamalik #model #actor #blogger #instantpollywood #instantbollywood #instalike.
View this post on Instagram
Kaala Chashma 🕶🕶 with Kaali Outfit …. 🌟🌟🥰🥰 : Dolled up for my next upcoming movie GANDHI PHIR AA GAYA’ Press conference and movie official announcement event 🎥🎥 : Beautiful gown by @geetascouture 🌟 Arranged by @paiddyentertainment @officiall_lata_patell Mua – @skipri7_hair_and_makeup_artist 🌟🌟 : : : #bigday #dolledup #beautifulgown #blackgown #princessdiaries #black #geetascouture #paiddyentertainment #newmovie #punjabimovie #pollywood #pollywoodartist #pollywoodactress #gandhiphiraagaya #aaryababbar #nehamalik #mainlead #punjabimovies #pollywood #teampollywood #fame #instantpollywood #instantbollywood #sakhiyaangirl #punjabi #blessed #model #actor #blogger #instalike