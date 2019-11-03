Mumbai: Sakhiyan fame Neha Malik is the net diva in the town. The budding star often keeps fans entertaining with her bikini pictures and sultry photoshoots.

Recently her photos went viral on social media platform and made her an internet sensation overnight. Neha often flaunts her well-toned body in her temperature raising photos. Her YouTube channel has more than 10k subscribers.

Neha started her career in 2012 with modeling. She is known for walking ramps at several fashion shows. She was shot to fame in 2018 after appearing in the popular music video of Maninder Bhuttar’s song ‘Sakhiyan’.

She is now busy focusing on her acting career. Neha keeps updating her fans with her daily updates and never fails to impress them with her stunning style statements. Born 31 october, she was born and brought up in Maharashtra. She is Fitness freak and never compromises on the workout session.

Have a look at some of her stunning pictures: