Sandeepa made her acting debut in 2010 with Isi Life Mein and was nominated for Filmfare Award for Best Female Debut, Star Screen Award for Most Promising Newcomer and Stardust Award for Superstar of Tomorrow.

She also trained in Jazz and Contemporary for four years from Shiamak Davar and Terence Lewis. She is an alumna of NPS, Indira Nagar, Bangalore.

Sandeepa is currently playing the lead in an international musical called West Side Story, produced by the Australian Dance Theatre. Her character is Maria, who is a hopeless romantic and an innocent Puerto Rican young girl. She falls in love with Tony and finds herself at the centre of the violent conflict between the two gangs. The musical is inspired by William Shakespeare’s play Romeo and Juliet. So far the musical has been staged in eight countries which include Japan, Philippines, Indonesia, Australia and New Zealand with over 100 shows.