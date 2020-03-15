Mumbai: Aditi Rao Hydari is a true diva. The gorgeous actress has achieved fame in all Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, Telugu and other regional films. With back to back movies in her kitty, she is one of the busiest actresses in the town.

In 2006, she made her debut with Malayalam film Prajapathi. Aditi rose to fame with her performance in Sudhir Mishra‘s film Yeh Saali Zindagi. She has starred in several successful flicks like Rockstar, Murder 3 and her portrayal as Queen Mehrunisa in Padmaavat garnered her major commercial success.

Aditi belongs to two royal lineages, that of Sir Muhammad Saleh Akbar Hydari, former Prime Minister of Hyderabad state and Raja J. Rameshwar Rao, who headed the administration of the Wanaparthi state during colonial India.

On the work front, Aditi Rao Hydari has bagged another South project, Hey Sinamika, in her kitty. The Tamil film stars South hottie Dulquer Salmaan and actress Kajal Agarwal. It is being helmed by choreographer-turned- director Brindha Gopal.

The Delhi-6 star shared few pictures from the sets on her Instagram account. She shared a group picture with her co-star Dulquer Salmaan. Sharing the picture, she wrote, “To new beginnings… All smiles #HeySinamika @officialjiostudios @globalonestudios @dqsalmaan @kajalaggarwalofficial #BrindaMaster #GlobalOneStudios.”

The romantic comedy, which also stars Kajal Aggarwal, went on floors in Chennai. Mani Ratnam directed the first shot and Khushbu Sundar gave the clap.