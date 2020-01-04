Mumbai: Aditya Pancholi is an actor who has been in the news more due to his controversies than his films. Aditya was not very successful in films but his bad temper kept him in the limelight.

Today, Aditya is celebrating his 55th birthday. Born 4 January 1965 Aditya married Zarina Wahab, who was six years older than him. Aditya married her before stepping into the film world.

Aditya began his career with television movies produced by Nari Hira and ventured into mainstream Hindi film with Sasti Dulhan Mehnga Dulha (1986). He first came into limelight with an important role in Maha-Sangram (1990). He had the peak of his career between the late 1980s and early 1990s. He found great success by mostly playing second leads but movies starring him in the lead role could not find box office success.

In the year 1986, Aditya singed his fifth film, Kalank Ka Tika. It was on the sets of this film that he met Zarina. The couple hit it off instantly. Not much is known as to how the couple started dating but by the end of the film’s shooting schedule, they were already head over heels in love with each other. After marriage, Aditya got films and Zarina became a housewife.

In 2004, Aditya met Kangana Ranaut and the news about their affair made a lot of headlines. Reportedly, the two soon fell in love and were in a relationship, despite the huge age difference of 20 years, and the fact that Aditya was a married man with children.

Kangana was making a career at that time and Aditya was his mentor. However, soon Kangana’s reputation and popularity ignited jealously inside Aditya. He allegedly assaulted her in 2007 and even physically abused her.

Aditya was also earlier accused of raping his ex-girlfriend Pooja Bedi’s 15-year-old maid when the two celebs were dating.

Aditya was sentenced by a Metropolitan Court to a one-year imprisonment in an assault case that took place in 2005. The court also fined him Rs. 20,000. The actor secured bail and avoided imprisonment