Mumbai: Today is the birthday of ‘sex symbol’ Silk Smitha, a well-known actress in the South film industry.

If Silk would have been alive today, she would have been celebrating her 59th birthday. Silk’s real name was Vijayalakshmi Vadlapati, but she was better known by her stage name Silk Smitha. Silk’s magic in South Indian cinema was at its peak from the late 1970s until the early 1990s.

One of her films, Layanam (1989), has earned cult status in the Indian adult film industry and was dubbed in numerous languages, including Hindi. Reshma Ki Jawani (2002), too, acquired cult status. Her most respected film is Moondram Pirai, by Balu Mahendra, remade in Hindi as Sadma, with much of the top-drawer cast, including Sridevi, Kamal Hassan, and Silk Smitha reprising their roles.

In a career spanning 17 years, she appeared in over 450 films in Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Hindi languages. Silk worked in several adult films and also did cabaret dances.

There was a time when the bold image of Silk forced directors and producers to stand in queue to sign her.

The morning of September 23, 1996, she had contacted her friend, dancer Anuradha, to discuss a matter that was disturbing her. Anuradha said she will visit, after dropping her child at school.

In the morning of September 23, 1996, after a few hours, Smitha was found dead in her Chennai home, much to the shock of her fans. The reason behind her death remains a mystery. A few months after her death it was declared in the postmortem report that Smitha died of suicide by hanging herself from a fan with a sari. Before she died, Silk had tried to call Kannada actor Ravichandran several times. What Silk wanted to say on the phone is still a mystery.

“September 23, 1996, Silk Smita tried to call me several times and talk. I could not talk to Silk due to bad network. I thought she would be calling just like everyday, but the next day I got the news that she has committed suicide,” Ravichandran said in an interview.

Some believe that it was due to depression over her debt accumulated from producing movies, while others continue to suspect foul play.