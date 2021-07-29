Keonjhar: A Class X student who had become addicted to online games during Covid-induced lockdown and had been suffering from mental health issues succumbed while undergoing treatment at SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack Thursday.

According to a source, Agasti Khanda — son of Kuanra Khanda from Akhupala village under Harichandanpur police limits in Keonjhar district — had been using his father’s mobile phone for online classes during lockdown. He got addicted to online games while using the smartphone.

Gradually his mental health started deteriorating and he started behaving abnormally.

Following this, his family members rushed him to Keonjhar district headquarters hospital Tuesday. The doctors there referred him to SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack Wednesday for advanced treatment. However, he succumbed Thursday morning.

As the news broke, a pall of gloom descended Akhupala village. Many observed that the online class system has its own flaws. “Students are becoming addicted to online games and watching materials other than study-related ones,” a local man said.

