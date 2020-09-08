Sambalpur: A Class VIII student, Ayush Ranjan Rout has earned the moniker of ‘Wonder Boy’ for developing several entertainment and useful apps.

‘Wrauter’ and ‘Rangila’ are two such apps that, he claims, are substitutes for WhatsApp and Facebook. He claims to have developed these two apps on his own.

Ayush, son of Saroj and Rashmita of Kudinali village under Naktideula block in Sambalpur district, has been earning laurels and appreciations for his extraordinary achievements. He claims himself to be the youngest web designer in the state.

Organisers of Redhakhol Mahotsav felicitated him and Governor Ganeshi Lal wished him all the best for his future when Aysuh met him in 2019.

Orissa POST had an interaction with this whizz-kid recently. Here is an excerpt…

Orissa POST: Who inspired you to develop Apps?

Ayush: What I am today is due to my father. But for his encouragement, I would have been a normal student. After knowing something about App and website from him, a kind of desire grew in me to develop them on my own. I had screened several YouTube uploads and learnt how to develop and design website. My first website was ‘Aadyasha News’. I had developed it in 2018.

OP: What is your aim and will it give you any benefits?

A: It was when I came to know that foreign companies were doing good business in India that I decided to develop and design websites. Keeping the requirement of the present generation, I have developed apps that are available in the PlayStore. In answer to Facebook, I have designed ‘Wrauter’ and my ‘Rangeela’ App is a substitute for ‘WhatsApp’ and ‘TikTok’. ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ Abhiyan has inspired me a lot.

OP: If you start earning, then how will spend the money?

A: An app developer earns when his/her developed Apps is being used by a large number of people. When people in our state, out of the state and country start using my apps, I will get some earnings. Now, I am earning nothing. However, if I earn something, I, as I have decided, will spend 20 per cent of it on soldiers of our country.

OP: Are you in the need of a leg up from the government?

A: I have received appreciation from within and outside the country. But my apps are yet to reach to the people due to lack of their proper advertisement. In this regard, I require government help. If the government evinces interest to use the apps at government levels, it will be a great help for me. I also wish for the government to set up an IT hub in my district so that the hidden talents can be tapped and used properly.

OP: How much time do you devote to design app?

A: I read in Deogarh Saraswati Sishu Vidya Mandir. Now I am in my village due to schools being closed for coronavirus. From Class I to VII, I have been securing more than 90 per cent marks in annual examinations. I get up at 5am and do some studies. The time between 6pm and 9pm is devoted towards school tasks. Thereafter, I sit for as long as three hours before the computer. My father helps and encourages me a lot.

I have to mention one thing. Earlier there used to be no bridge over Naharani rivulet. People of our village and nearby villages used to face problems to go to neighbouring Angul district to get their works done. I had written letters to the Prime Minister, the Governor and the Chief Minister, highlighting the problems. As of now, there is a bridge over the rivulet and people are longer facing the problems to go to the other side of the river. It has given me immense pleasure.

PNN