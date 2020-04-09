Mumbai: Today is the birthday of Hindi cinema’s one of the finest actresses Jaya Bachchan. She made her debut as a teenager in Satyajit Ray’s Mahanagar (1963), Jaya’s first screen role as an adult was in Guddi (1971), directed by Hrishikesh Mukherjee.

Jaya married Amitabh Bachchan June 3, 1973, both got married due to Big B’s father. Today, on Jaya Bachchan’s birthday, let us reveal you the whole story.

Big B and Jaya met on the sets of Guddi in which the two worked together and fell in love. Amitabh used to visit Jaya constantly while she was working with Rajesh Khanna for (Bawarchi) and thus the love between them blossomed.

Amitabh and Jaya got married suddenly. Amitabh had told that after the success of the film Zanjeer, his friends (including Jaya) were preparing to fly to London. But due to the condition of his father Harivansh Rai Bachchan, both had to get married.

In fact, when Harivansh Rai Bachchan came to know that Jaya is also among the friends going to London, he said that if Jaya and Amitabh want to go to London together, then both of them will have to get married first.

For this reason, they got married in a simple ceremony 3 June 1973 before going to London and on the same day both left for a honeymoon to London.