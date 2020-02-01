Mumbai: Super beauty Amy Jackson celebrated her 28th birthday on a family vacation in Seychelles Friday. The 2.0 actor had welcomed her son Andreas last year and shared pictures of her intimate African vacation on Instagram.

Amy shared a stunning monochrome picture of herself bathing in the rain while overlooking the vast expanse of the picturesque island along with a note. She is seen in a bikini and standing on the boundary of an infinity pool overlooking the city. Reflecting on life on her birthday, she wrote, “Just to ‘simply’ wake up and see my son lying next to me is a blessing. To be able to walk outside on my own two legs and hear the waves with my own two ears is a blessing. To have the chance to speak to my best friends and family so I can tell them I love them is a blessing.”

She had earlier shared an adorable picture of the little one from the vacation and wrote in caption, “Mum, get the Pina Coladas in will ya #VacayMode.”

Amy is engaged to George Panayiotou and the two welcomed their first child in September last year. She has been stationed with him in Europe after her last appearance in Rajinikanth starrer 2.0.