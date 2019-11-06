Mumbai: Actress Amyra Dastur, who was last seen in Rajkummar Rao starrer Made in China, was recently spotted flaunting her toned-body in a bikini in Goa. The stunning actress raised temperatures with her pictures in a beach.

Actress Amyra Dastur is currently enjoying herself on the picturesque beaches of Goa and her fans are going gaga over her vacation photographs which have been hitting the internet. The actress was wearing a bikini and soaking the sun on the beach over the weekend.

In every other picture, Amyra can be seen flaunting her envious body in a range of chic beach wears while she enjoys the beauty of the sunsets and the horizon.

Amyra posted a picture of her backless dress and it’s the caption that is a real winner. The caption read: Turning my back on those #mondayblues’.

While sharing another picture, Amyra Dastur wrote a philosophical caption which read: I love places that make you realize how tiny you and your problems are …’

Her pictures from Goa are making the rounds on the internet, so let’s take a look: