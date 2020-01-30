Bhubaneswar: Protesting against the anti-people, anti-constitutional and undemocratic Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), National Registration of Citizen (NRC) and National Population Registration (NPR), hundreds of members of ‘We the People of India-Odisha’ took out a rally Thursday through the city on the occasion of 72nd death anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.

A united forum of political, social, intellectuals, scheduled cast, scheduled tribe, minorities, students, human rights activists, members of transgender society and others took part in the rally from Ekamra Hat to Lower PMG Square where it culminated with a meeting.

At the meeting, speakers lashed out at the Union Government and its CAA, NRC and NPA. They said they would continue their fight till revocation of the act. Later, they paid homage to Mahatma Gandhi and undertook a pledge to save the constitution, democracy and nation.

In a similar development, members of Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee also organised a protest rally at Lower PMG. They held the Union Government responsible for the present anarchy the nation is witnessing. Alleging that the Union Government has failed to create jobs, they blamed the Centre for the nations floundering economy. Among others senior Congress leader and MLA Sura Routray took part in the march.

PNN