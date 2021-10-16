Mumbai: The weekend episode of ‘Zee Comedy Show’ will see musician and singer Anu Malik sharing the secret behind his name. He appears on the show as a special guest.

For the uninitiated, Anu Malik’s real name is Anwar Sardar Malik. It was Asha Bhosle who suggested to his parents, the famous music composer Sardar Malik and his wife Bilqis, sister of Hasrat Jaipuri, that they call him Anu.

He shared the story after the comedian, Dr Sanket Bhosale, asked him about his name. Anu Malik revealed: “When I was a kid, Asha Bhosleji had come to our home and she asked my father if she could call me Anu. My mother was also there and she told everyone that because Ashaji has said this. From that day, everyone knows me as Anu Malik. Even my parents have called me Anu.”

(‘Zee Comedy Show’ airs on Zee TV.)