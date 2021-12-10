Mumbai: Aryan Khan, son of Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan, approached Friday the Bombay High Court. He sought modification of a condition imposed on him when he got bail in the drugs-on-cruise case. The application of Aryan Khan sought waiver of the condition that he shall appear before the Narcotics Control Bureau’s (NCB) south Mumbai office every Friday to mark presence.

The investigation has been now been transferred to a Special Investigation Team (SIT) of Delhi NCB. So the condition that he appear at the Mumbai office could be relaxed, said the plea. The application also said that Aryan has to be accompanied by police personnel every time he visits the NCB office here. This is due to the large number of mediapersons waiting outside.

The application of Aryan is likely to be heard by the high court next week, his lawyers said.

Aryan Khan was arrested October 3 by the NCB on charges of alleged possession, consumption and sale/purchase of drugs. The arrest came following a raid on a cruise ship off the Mumbai coast. He was granted bail by the Mumbai High Court, October 28.

The high court also imposed 14 conditions on him. He was asked, among other things, to appear before the NCB each Friday. He was also asked not to leave Mumbai without informing the NCB and not to leave India without permission from the special NDPS court.