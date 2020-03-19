Cuttack: The assessment of Class X examination papers by the Board of Secondary Education, Odisha will start from Thursday. Around 16,000 examiners are deployed in as many as 61 centres.

Examiners reached the centres by Wednesday evening to assess the examination papers. All sorts of arrangements have been made at the assessment centres as per guidelines of the health department due to the coronavirus scare, said Ramashish Hazra, president of the Council for Secondary Education.

According to health department guidelines, a distance of one metre will be kept between each examiner. All chairs and tables will be cleaned using disinfectant before the papers are assessed. In addition to that, adequate sanitation and soap will be provided at the centres.

To control the crowd, examiners will be divided into three groups and will enter and leave the centre in three stages separately. The first group will enter at 8:30 am and leave at 2:30 pm. The second group will enter at 9:30 am and leave at 3:30 pm, and the third group will arrive at 10:30 am and leave at 4:30 pm.

In addition to these provisions, if anyone feels ill or uneasy, he or she will be rushed to a health care centre for treatment.

It is worth mentioning that, a number of 5,60,905 students have given the examination this year.

PNN