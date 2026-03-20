Baripada: Normal life was affected Friday in Odisha’s Rairangpur area due to a bandh called by Mayurbhanj Adivasi Ekata Manch (Tribal Unity Forum) in protest against the arrest of 34 tribals following a face-off with police personnel during a protest March 13.

Several political parties, including the BJD and tribal organisations, supported the bandh. Normal life was affected in Bishoi, Rairangpur, Bahalda, and Tiring areas of Rairangpur sub-division in the tribal populated district, police said.

Shops, markets, transport services, offices, educational institutions, and mining operations remained closed during the shutdown.

Demanding the immediate release of the arrested persons, Mayurbhanj Adivasi Ekata Manch had called a two-day bandh from Friday morning. However, after getting written assurance from the police administration, they called off the strike this evening, said additional superintendent of police Jadunath Jena.

According to police, the incident traces back to an alleged misconduct of a minor tribal girl by a youth in the Tiring police station area of Bahalda block.

Protesting the incident, villagers of the victim’s area had staged a protest blocking the NH-220 near Bahalda March 13. However, the protest turned violent when the police personnel tried to disperse the agitators from blocking the NH, the police said.

In retaliation, agitated villagers allegedly attacked police personnel, leaving at least 12 officers injured. In connection to the case, the police had arrested 34 protestors, they said.

“Our 34 innocent tribals were arrested during a peaceful protest March 13. So, we called for a bandh till March 22 morning. As the additional SP has given a written assurance that they will take all steps for bail of the arrested tribals Saturday, we have decided to call off the strike,” said Jitendra Hansda, convenor of the Mayurbhanj Adivasi Ekata Manch.

He said that they will wait till Saturday afternoon to see whether the police keep their assurance or not. Otherwise, future courses of action will be taken, Hansda warned.