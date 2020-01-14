Mumbai: Actress Seema Biswas, who shot to fame after playing Phoolan Devi in ​​the film Bandit Queen (1994), celebrates her birthday 14 January. Born in Nalbari, Assam, Seema came from a humble background. Her parents sent her to the National School of Drama (NSD) with great difficulty. However, there was a time when Seema wanted to become a lawyer instead of actress. After leaving NSD, his destiny changed completely.

Seeing the family’s situation, Seema never asked for money from home after joining NSD. “I used to get a stipend of Rs 750 with which I used to survive the whole month. At times she ate an apple and spent the whole day,” she said.

Seema’s life changed when she did Shekhar Kapur’s Bandit Queen. Actually Shekhar liked Seema’s unprofessional portfolio and selected her to play the lead in the film. Seema played the character (Poolan Devi) in such a way that people still remember her as Phoolan Devi. For this she was awarded the National Award Best Actress too.

Assamese Seema was weak in Hindi initially. She used to rehearse lines more than hundred times. After film’s release, Seema had said that there were many nude scenes and those dragged her into lot of controversy. Although it was filmed on Body Double, but due to controversies, she used to shed tears. “I used to cry every night as I hail from a very small village in Assam where these things are not a common practice,” she said.

Due to controversy, Seema had even asked the director to remove nude scene. But Shekhar believed that the film was based on a true incident and it is necessary to show the cruelty of people in the film. The actress said that those scenes were praised by many Hollywood actors but in India it is seen in a negative way.

After watching Seema’s film, her father looked at her mother and said, “Yeh role to hamari Seema hi kar sakti hai (Only our Seema could do this role).” And she breathed freely at last. Seema believes that her father’s statement is the biggest award for her.