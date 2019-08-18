Mumbai: Ranbir Kapoor is the undisputed heartthrob of the nation with unparalleled charm, acting talent par excellence and to-die-for looks.

The actor is again in the spotlight because of his upcoming movie, Brahmastra along with his rumoured girlfriend Alia Bhatt. In an interview, Ranbir admitted that he has had less than 10 girlfriends. Well, let’s talk a look at some of the beauties he has dated till now:

Avantika Malik: Imran Khan’s beautiful wife apparently was dating Ranbir during his college days. They grew closer on the sets of ‘Just Mohabbat’ but their relationship didn’t last forever and Avantika married Imran.

Sonam Kapoor: There were rumours of romance brewing between the two during Saawariya which was their debut movie.

Nandita Mahtani: She is Karisma Kapoor’s ex-husband Sanjay Kapoor’s ex-wife. Ranbir dated this beauty for quite some time. The relationship fell prey to their huge age difference and they eventually parted ways.

Deepika Padukone: This couple dated for a long time before split because of Ranbir’s unfaithfulness. The former flames did deliver hits like Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani and Tamasha post their breakup.

Nargis Fakhri: The two had a sizzling chemistry off screen, way better than their camaraderie in Rockstar and even romanced each other off-screen. The two never confirmed their status together but were spotted hanging out offsets.

Katrina Kaif: The two were in a very serious relationship and everyone was wishing for their wedding. But not all love stories have a happy ending!

Alia Bhatt: The Twitterati is going crazy ever since Ranbir admitted that he’s dating her and it’s “very new”. What burns is that current ladylove Alia and Katrina are BFFs.