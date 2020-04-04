Mumbai: During 1970s and early 1980s, there was a heroin who was one of the top actresses of that time. In 1976, she was featured on the cover of the iconic Time magazine. She is none other than Parveen Babi.

Today, on the occasion of her birth anniversary, let us tell you some unknown facts related to her.

She was born 4 April 1949, in a middle class Muslim family in Junagadh, Gujarat and studied BA in English Literature at St. Xavier’s College, Ahmedabad.

Babi’s modelling career began in 1972 and was quickly followed by her film debut with the film Charitra (1973), opposite cricketer Salim Durrani. The film was a resounding flop, but Parveen was noticed and was snapped up for several more films.

Her first major hit was Majboor (1974), opposite Amitabh Bachchan. With a film career spanning 15 years, Babi appeared in more than 50 Hindi films in a variety of genres. She appeared alongside Amitabh Bachchan in a total of twelve films that performed really well at the box office.

Parveen was in a relationship with three people – Danny Denzongpa, Mahesh Bhatt and Kabir Bedi. Mahesh left his wife and daughter Pooja Bhatt to live with Parveen. It was a period when Parveen was a top star and Mahesh a flop filmmaker. Along with this relationship, Parveen was surrounded by a mental illness, which Mahesh described as paranoid schizophrenia in many of his interviews.

The disease caught Parveen in such a way that she could never get out of it. She was rumoured to have had an affair with Amitabh Bachchan, with whom she later developed irrational fears as she accused him of trying to kill her. Once when Mahesh left her behind, she ran stark naked towards him to stop him from going.

She was found dead 22 January 2005 after her residential society secretary alerted the police that she had not collected milk and newspapers from her doorstep for three days.

Parveen converted to Christianity during the last years of her life, as she stated in an interview, and was baptised in a Protestant Anglican Church at Malabar Hill. She expressed a desire to be buried as per Christian rites, but her relatives who were Muslims claimed her body after her death and buried her as per Islamic rites. Parveen was buried at Juhu Muslim cemetery in Santacruz, Mumbai.