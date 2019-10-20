Bhubaneswar: A participant in Mrs India Universe beauty pageant held in Mauritius last week alleged the whole pageant is a big “money-making business without any respect for woman”.

In the FIR filed against the organisers, a few competitors from Odisha, alleged the managers offered to pay them money or crown them in return for sexual favours. The beauty competition, however, was conducted after the complaint was received by Mauritius police on the intervention of the Indian embassy officials.

The authorities assured the complainants they would take appropriate action against the organisers who are currently at large. According to sources, all the participants have reached India safe. More than 38 contestants from all over India including nine girls from Odisha took part in the pageant.

A video of the incidents has also gone viral on the social media. The Mrs. India Universe 2019 final competition was held October 18. The event managers, identified as Archana Tommar and Tussar Dhaliwal, are at large.

One of the contestants from Odisha said, “We contacted the local police and Indian embassy officials and the pageant has been dissolved. Some of the winners have also returned the crowns after learning that the entire event was a hoax. A few winners have posted their victory on the social media platforms. We underwent a lot of stress since yesterday. But Mauritian police and hotel staff have been very supportive. They said they would get the accused arrested soon after we land in Mumbai.”

The participants further complained that many contestants had protested against the managers for the way they were offered money and crown in return for sexual favours.