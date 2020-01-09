Mumbai: Actress Sherlyn Chopra, who has often made headlines for her bold pictures, recently bought a lucrative apartment in Burj Khalifa in the heart of Dubai. Revealing that in an interview, Sherlyn said, “My best friend who lives in Dubai insisted that I invest in a plush apartment in Dubai as the real estate in Dubai is highly lucrative.”

However, Sherlyn is not the only actress who has bought a property in Dubai. Let us know about the stars that have their own houses in Dubai.

Shah Rukh Khan

SRK has an exquisite villa in Dubai, The signature Palm Beach villa is situated in an earmarked location at Palm Jumeirah.

According to a report, this bungalow has six bedrooms. The bungalow is located at the Palm Jumeirah site in Dubai. Shah Rukh never forgets to stay here whenever he hits Dubai.

Shilpa Shetty

Dubai is not new for Shilpa Shetty. This is because Shilpa also had a flat in the Burj Khalifa. It was gift from her husband Raj Kundra on their wedding anniversary in 2010. According to the report, Shilpa has now sold that flat and bought a bungalow in Palm Jumeirah.

Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai

Bachchan family also has a bungalow in Dubai. According to an English portal, the villa is furnished with a Scavolini-designer kitchen and Nolte wardrobes. Not just that, their new house has a cutting-edge home automation system and concierge service as well.