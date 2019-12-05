Mumbai: Top Bhojpuri actress Antara Biswas aka Monalisa knows how to keep her fan base growing on social media. The stunner has now moved from Bhojpuri movies to television and has had quite a successful run.

Monalisa rose to fame after she appeared in ‘Bigg Boss’ season 10. She stays active on social media and enjoys a fan base of more than 2 million. She keeps teasing her fans with her sultry photographs.

Monalisa, who is an avid social media user took to Instagram and shared sizzling pictures in a black bikini. The actress captioned it “And Now Its ‘ME TIME’.. #waterbaby #metime #dayoff #besttime.”

In the pictures, Monalisa can be seen bathing in a pool and looking like a mermaid.

The popular actress is currently playing a negative force on a popular TV show. The beautiful actress has the credit of acting in more than 125 Bhojpuri films and in other language movies such as Hindi, Kannada, Telugu, Tamil, Oriya and Bengali as well. She became a household name after participating in the hit reality show ‘Bigg Boss 10’.

Mona hogged the limelight as she got married to her then-boyfriend Vikrant Singh Rajpoot on the show. The couple is now happily married and shares lovey-dovey pictures every now and then.

She has been receiving appreciation for her role in the supernatural show Nazar.