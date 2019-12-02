Mumbai: Bhojpuri sensation Monalisa has once again set the Instagram on fire with her latest pictures on social media. The Nazar fame actress, who is popular for sharing many sexy pictures of herself on the social media platform, posted a set of pictures in which she is seen posing in a bathtub.

The caption on Monalisa’s post reveals that it’s a glimpse from the upcoming episodes of her supernatural show Nazar.

In one picture, Monalisa is seen playing with bubbles while posing in the bathtub, in another picture, she is seen posing sensuously while looking into the camera. The caption on her post reads, “Candles, Music , Bubbles, Bliss … #shoot #workmodeon #nazar #upcoming #waterbaby” (sic)

Monalisa is one of the most sought after faces in the Bhojpuri film industry. She has also made a name for herself in the Hindi television world by first appearing in the controversial reality show Bigg Boss and then spearheading Star Plus’ show Nazar. The actor plays the role of a witch named Mohanna in the show.

Monalisa is also very popular for her Instagram pictures, especially the ones in which she is seen wearing sarees. The actor stuns the six-yard wonder like she owns it. From black, fuschia pink, red and blue – Monalisa flaunts every colour with equal elan and works every bit of her look.

On the work front, the actor is busy taping a special episode for Nazar. She is also seen appearing on the various game and chat shows.