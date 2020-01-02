New Delhi: Actress Bhumi Pednekar decided to welcome the New Year with her family and along with equal doses of sun, sea and sand. She immediately posted some of her pictures on her Instagram account and boy doesn’t she look hot, happening and happy in a bottle green bikini playing with waves.

Bhumi who always talks of body positivity displayed ample amount of that trait in the picture. She also welcomed the new decade stating that it will be better and healthier for the entire world. “My mood for the next decade #HappyGirl #HappyNewYear #2020 #mood,” the Pati Patni Aur Woh actress captioned her picture.

See link: https://www.instagram.com/p/B6xgtlWpaEV/

In a video she also wrote: “To a better world and a happier you: Cause life is all about beautiful moments and the last decade gave me so many. It gave me life experiences that have made me stronger. It took away a lot of people I love and that vacuum can never be filled. But it also gave me an opportunity to chase my dream and it gave me all of you, my family that keeps showering me with such love. It gave me people that have been nothing less than angels in my life and I can’t thank you enough for supporting and loving me like your own. Am living my dream in every way possible. Am full of gratitude and feel blessed to have my loved ones happy and healthy. The next decade is only going to be better. To a better world and a happier you.”

See link: https://www.instagram.com/p/B6vf6vFJ8TN/

Bhumi is currently working on movies such as Bhoot – Part One: The Haunted Ship and Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare.

PNN & Agencies