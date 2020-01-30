Mumbai: Television actress Anita Hassanandani is often seen sharing photos of her vacation on her social media handles.

Recently, she shared a picture flaunting her curves in blue swimwear paired with goggles in front of a beach.

Take a look:

She likes to tease her fans and keeps them updated about nitty gritty of her life.

Earlier, Ye hai Mohabbatein actress could be seen wearing monokinis and setting major vacay fashion goals.

Hassanandani made her debut on television with Kabhii Sautan Kabhii Sahelii. She made her film debut in Tamil with Samurai in 2002 although Varushamellam Vasantham released first. She made her Hindi film debut with the 2003 thriller Kucch To Hai. She later worked in films like Krishna Cottage, a supernatural thriller; and Koi Aap Sa.

Since 2013, she has appeared in the role of Shagun Arora on the television soap Yeh Hai Mohabbatein. She was a wild card entrant in season 8 of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa. From June 2018 to May 2019, she played Vishakha a.k.a Vish in Ekta Kapoor’s Naagin 3.

Anita married corporate professional Rohit Reddy in Goa in 2013.