Mumbai: Actress Esha Gupta doesn’t shy away from showcasing her bold side and often sets fire in the cyberspace with her alluring pictures. The gorgeous actress has once again raised the heat with her latest photo.

Currently, Esha is grabbing all the attention for her glamorous pictures on the social media platform.

Take a look;

Born in New Delhi, Esha spent most of her childhood in Dehradun, Hyderabad and Delhi. Her father is a retired Air Force Officer and her mother is a homemaker. She has a sister named Neha.

She completed Mass Communication from School of Communication, Manipal University, Manipal prior to auditioning for Femina Miss India.

She also got a law scholarship at Newcastle University, but she chose to pursue her career in Entertainment industry instead.

Esha participated in Femina Miss India in 2007, where she won Miss Photogenic and finished third while competing for Miss India International. She featured in the Kingfisher Calendar back in 2010.

Gupta made her Hindi film debut with veteran Mahesh Bhatt’s Jannat 2 opposite Emraan Hashmi in the lead role.

Esha was seen in Sajid Khan’s Comic Caper Humshakals alongside Saif Ali Khan, Ritesh Deshmukh, Ram Kapoor, Bipasha Basu and Tamannaah. She was ranked at eighth position for Times’ 50 most desirable Women of 2013.

In 2017, she played the main antagonist in action flick Commando 2, which did reasonably well in the box-office. In 2019, she played a supporting character in comedy film Total Dhamaal.