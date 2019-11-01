Mumbai: Indian film actress Ileana D’Cruz’s celebrates her birthday 1st Novermber.

Ileana has won millions of hearts with her films and performances. She has appeared in films like Barfi (2012) Rustom (2015), Baadshaho (2017) and was also in the news for dating a foreign guy Andrew Kneebone, an Australian photographer. There were also reports that she had secretly married him, but this turned out to be a rumour.

Ileana and Andrew reportedly unfollowed each other on social media, amid reports of their relationship being on the rocks. Ileana has also deleted every picture of Andrew from her Instagram page. While the couple never spoke about their relationship publicly, she has referred to him as her ‘husband’ in old social media posts.

Despite being a celebrity we should not forget that she is a human being and can even get hurt. An incident took place recently where she was asked about her virginity. Yes, you read it right.

The Raid actress held an ‘Ask Me Anything’ session on Instagram when she came across a question about her virginity.

A fan asked her during the interaction, “Mam…When did you lose your virginity?” To this, the actor replied, “Wow. Nosy much?? What would your mother tsk tsk.”

On the professional front, Ileana will now be seen in Anees Bazmee’s Pagalpanti which also stars Anil Kapoor, John Abraham, Arshad Warsi and Kriti Kharbanda. It is slated to release November 22.