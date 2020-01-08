Mumbai: Hindi film stars enjoy huge support on social media and know how to keep their fans entertained.

Among the popular stars, Katrina Kaif has recently shared a picture flaunting her abs which is the result of her rigorous workout.

Dressed in black track pants and a black crop-top, Katrina looks mesmerising. Her messy hair and pink lips complement her overall look.

This is not the first time that Katrina has share a photo of her abs. In the past too she has flaunted her toned torso.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Katrina will be teaming up with her Namaste London co-star Akshay Kumar for Rohit Shetty’s Sooryavanshi. The movie will be the next film in the filmmaker’s cop universe after Singham and Simmba.

The movie is slated to hit the theatres March 27, 2020.

Katrina Kaif’s last film Bharat in which she was paired opposite Salman Khan, was a box office success.

At the age of fourteen, Katrina won a beauty contest in Hawaii, and received her first modelling assignment in a jewellery campaign. Katrina attracted the attention of London-based filmmaker Kaizad Gustad at a fashion show. He selected her for a role in the English-Hindi erotic heist film Boom which was a commercial failure. After the failure of her first Hindi film project, Katrina appeared in the Telugu film Malliswari (2004) and the rest is history.