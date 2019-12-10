Mumbai: South Africa’s Zozibini Tunzi is the Miss Universe 2019. Zozibini defeated 90 other beauties to claim the title.

There was also a bikini round in this competition in which many participants fell during the ramp walk due to the wet floor, reports said.

Miss France Maeva Coucke shared the video on Instagram in which she can be seen slipping on the ramp while walking clad in a bikini. In the caption, she wrote, “PRELIMINARY SHOW — Last night I experienced the worst obsession of a Miss: falling on stage. So far it has never happened to me, but life sometimes gives us good as bad surprises. A lesson must be learned from each experience, and the lesson I draw from it is that falling and standing up is the very essence of a woman’s life, the main thing is to move forward regardless of obstacles. If you fall 9 times and rise up 10 times and keep your head high! Our experiences make us grow, mature and make us stronger. I want to thank you for your messages and to reassure you I did not hurt myself. Thank you for your support, you are the best.”

In the video she showed no nervousness while walking the ramp. The model then stood up and awoke as she smiled and waved to her fans.

Notably, India’s 26-year-old actress and model Vartika Singh also took part in the Miss Universe competition. Vartika also managed to make it to the top 20. But she could not go beyond that.