Bhubaneswar: While the beauty of birds addresses our aesthetic sensibility and creates a love for them, it’s important to love them for more than just their pulchritude, experts opined at a webinar conducted in view of ecology conservation.

“Everybody should nurture a love for birds as it can go a long way to protect nature and ensure species diversity,” said Gargi Mishra, a bird enthusiast and expert. The webinar titled ‘Birds of Mahanadi’ is part of the ‘Human & Ecology Conversation Series’ being organised by Mahanadi River Waterkeeper, Water Initiatives & FES.

Gargi, in conversation with Ranjan Panda of Water Initiative, discussed on the importance of being a bird enthusiast in the conservation of rivers and other wetlands and biodiversity.

Keeping in line with the design of this conversation series, Gargi narrated, “Being a city-dweller, I never thought of being in an intimate relationship with birds. But, as we have planted as much trees as possible in our balcony garden in Delhi, birds started visiting it. We kept food grains and water for the winged guests and they became our regular visitors. “As a baby, my daughter fell in love with them. As she grew up, her love for the species too grew and so did mine,” she added.

Scientifically speaking, birds are very important in maintaining the health of rivers and other wetlands. While they help keep the water clean, they also keep the crop fields healthy by preying on insects that would otherwise have destroyed the crops. “Birds are also scavengers and help our surroundings clean. However, we are exposing them to serious pollution,” said Ranjan Panda, an environment activist. Our wetlands are shrinking at an alarming rate and that is not at all a healthy sign, he lamented further.

Gargi added that if we wished to protect this avian diversity, we need to protect their habitats. “Pollution of rivers, water bodies and other areas is posing a great threat to the survival of these species.” Besides industrial pollution and urban wastes, micro-plastic pollution is emerging as a huge problem for our birds, warned Gargi. She further said that about 150 bird species have gone extinct just in the last decade and that is no good news. All of us, especially the young generation need to develop the hobby of bird watching so that they can explore their values for our own survival further, added Ranjan.