Mumbai: Today is the birthday of actor Ajay Devgn, who has shown his acting prowess in the films like Jigar, Dilwale, Suhag, Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, Golmaal and Tanaji. Ajay debuted with the film Phool Aur Kaante (1991). In 1999, Ajay married actress Kajol.

Actress Tabu was reportedly in love with Ajay and hasn’t married till date. Media had questioned about her marriage several times in past.

Last year, Tabu and Ajay Devgn appeared together in the film De De Pyar De. During the promotion of the film, once again when Tabu was asked about his marriage and Ajay Devgn answered it, instead of Tabu.

Ajay revealed why Tabu is still single. The Singham actor said, “Tabu wanted a boy like me, but she failed. So she is still single.”

He added that his wife Kajol doesn’t have any problem. During an interview, Tabu said, “Yes, Ajay and I have known each other for 25 years. He was my cousin Sameer Arya’s neighbour and a close buddy, a part of my growing up years and that has laid the foundation of our relationship,” Tabu had said.

She further added, when she was young Sameer and Ajay would spy on her, follow her around and threaten to beat up any boys who were caught talking to the actress. “That is why I am single till today and the reason is only Ajay,” she stated.

Tabu went on to say, “I used to tell Ajay to find a boy, but he did not find it. I hope he will regret it now. Ajay is very protective and our relationship is very different.”