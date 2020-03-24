Mumbai: Emraan Hashmi turns 41 Tuesday.

Emraan’s full name is Syed Emraan Anwar Hashmi. It is said that Emraan likes to keep his personal life away from the lime light. On the occasion of Imran’s birthday, let us tell you some interesting things related to his life.

Do you know how Emraan entered the film industry? Emraan was about to debut in the film Yeh Zindagi ka Safar in 2001, but was later removed by the film maker. After this, Emraan made his debut in the Vikram Bhatt’s thriller Footpath (2003).

In 2002, Emraan also worked as an assistant director on the set of the film Raaz. After this, Emraan did films like Kalyug, Aksar, Murder, Zehar, Aashiq Banaya Aapne, Gangster and then in 2007’s runaway hit Awarapan.

Emraan’s movies were particularly popular for their incredible youth-centric music. Although Emraan is seldom involved in any controversy, but in 2009, he claimed in a press conference that he was refused a house by a housing society in Pali Hill, a posh area of Mumbai, because he was a Muslim.

When Emraan was questioned during the rapid fire of Karan Johar’s show Koffee with Karan (2014), he called Aishwarya Rai ‘fake’. Since then, it is speculated that Aishwarya vowed to never to work with Emraan and when ‘Badshaho’ was offered to her, she refused to work due to Emraan being in that film.

Emraan married Parveen Shahani in an Islamic wedding ceremony in December 2006 after a six and a half year relationship. The couple has a son, Ayaan Hashmi, who was born 3 February 2010.